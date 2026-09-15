Inaugural International Festival brings cultural connection to Naperville

Sights, sounds, and celebrations from around the world came to Naperville Saturday, Sept. 12, for the first-ever International Festival.

Building on Hispanic Heritage celebrations

Hosted by the Sister Cities Foundation, the event built on the Hispanic Heritage Festival of previous years. For half a decade, it recognized Naperville’s sister cities of Cancún and Pátzcuaro in Mexico while kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month.

Organizers said they wanted a variety of cultures and backgrounds to feel represented this time around, while also honoring Naperville’s third sister city of Nitra, Slovakia.

“Now we’ve expanded it, and it really does afford us an opportunity to embrace and really learn about other cultures and the differences that they have, but also the similarities that we sustain as human beings together, enjoying it,” Patty Gustin, Sister Cities Foundation Chairwoman, said.

A global experience at home

The festival hosted more than 20 performance groups in addition to food and artisan vendors, giving attendees a global experience right in Central Park.

“This is really important to us to come in here and, you know, go try everything, go talk to everybody,” Ilda Rodriguez, owner of Taco Dále, said. “Even though I’m already a multicultural person, you do get a lot more of that here.”

Sister Cities Commission Chairman Arun Mani says events like this one help the community celebrate the diversity that makes Naperville what it is today.

“Naperville is becoming reflective of what the U.S. is right now. It’s becoming a melting pot, with various people with various diversity and culture coming and calling Naperville home, actually,” Mani said. “And it’s only fitting for all of them to really understand who is my neighbor, what does their heritage look like, what have they experienced, what they enjoy. And we can all see it in a one-stop shop. It’s amazing.”

Honoring community service

The festivities also included a proclamation from Mayor Scott Wehrli and an award ceremony.

Among those honored was Mike Havala, CEO of Loaves & Fishes Community Services.

Havala has ties to Nitra himself, and was recognized for his dedication to the Naperville community.

Looking to the future

Gustin said the new festival was a success in her eyes, bringing in hundreds of visitors during the 9-hour event.

She said the foundation looks forward to helping foster cultural connections by bringing the event back next year.

“That’s what it’s all about, bringing people together of different backgrounds, different cultures, different music, different food, and bringing them all together and just enjoying each other,” Gustin said.

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