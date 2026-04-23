Input sought on third phase of Naperville Downtown Streetscape Project

The city of Naperville is looking for resident input on its third phase of the Downtown Streetscape Project.

Open-house style public input session

The city’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development Business Group will host a public input session on Wednesday, April 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Meeting Room C at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

Residents can take a look at the proposed designs and speak with city staff and consultants at the open-house style event about the different elements of the project.

Upgrades and modernization of downtown streetscape

This third phase of the upgrade to the downtown Naperville streetscape will focus on Jefferson Avenue between Washington and Main streets, as well as Main Street between Jefferson and Van Buren avenues.

On the docket for this phase will be utility upgrades, modernization of streetscapes, pavement improvements, and road reconstruction. Creating better pedestrian mobility, accessibility, and safety, and adding more trees and plantings are also part of the plan, as are more open spaces for businesses.

Exhibit boards as well as project information will be available on the city website for review for those unable to attend the public input session. Thoughts and comments can be sent to nicholsc@naperville.il.us until May 13.

The third phase of the project will begin in the spring of 2027.

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