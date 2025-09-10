IPSD 204 balances budget with ‘small excess;’ plans capital spending

A $455 million spending plan is now official in Indian Prairie School District 204, after the school board unanimously approved the 2025-26 budget.

The budget represents the first full year of the Safer, Stronger 204 capital program, funded by last fall’s $420 million bond referendum; and it comes in balanced with a projected “small excess” of $210,900, said Matt Shipley, chief school business official.

The budget was developed with four main priorities in mind — sustainability and transparency; ensuring stable programming despite revenue uncertainties; investing in classroom technology and infrastructure; and conducting capital improvements.

Budget prioritizes referendum-funded facility work

In order to meet budget goals, the district plans to spend $54.4 million on facility improvements this year. Much of the funding — $51 million — comes from referendum bonds.

Capital spending in this year’s budget will support some projects that began this summer (since July 1 is the start of the district’s fiscal year) and others set to begin next spring or summer, including large-scale renovations at Waubonsie Valley and Neuqua Valley high schools, Shipley said.

Budget allows tech spending, but funds slightly smaller staff

Another spending highlight is a $12.1 million transfer from reserves, which allows the district to fund classroom technology needs and network infrastructure.



The budget includes salaries and benefits for a full-time equivalent of 3,233.5 positions. This means staffing levels for a district of 26,000 students have decreased by 10.5 full-time-equivalent positions compared to last year.

These adjustments allow the district to continue all scheduled classes and programs, even while state and federal funding uncertainties remain, officials said.

Budget set, tax levy next

The next step in the district’s financial planning is to review and approve a property tax levy to support next year’s budget. Shipley said administrators plan to bring forward a tentative tax levy during the board’s Nov. 17 meeting, with a vote scheduled for Dec. 15.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip!