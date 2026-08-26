IPSD 204 fine-tunes cellphone policy ahead of state ban

Before the state’s new ban on cellphones during instructional time goes into effect next school year, Indian Prairie School District 204 is taking steps to be ready.

The district is already in compliance with the main elements of the law, since a board policy approved this spring requires all personal electronic devices to be powered off, silenced, or kept out of sight during the regular school day, under normal circumstances.

But administrators said at Monday’s board meeting there are a couple of policy areas where they’ll need to make adjustments to achieve full compliance.

Updating policy on cellphone storage

The district’s current ban on cellphone use or presence during class time follows the new law, as do the consequences imposed for violations.

The Illinois law forbids schools from punishing students for cellphone-related violations with fines, fees, out-of-school suspensions, expulsions or law enforcement involvement, except in cases of “gross misconduct,” and District 204 uses none of these methods, said Laura Rosenblum, assistant superintendent for elementary education. Instead, the district uses a range of consequences including warnings, parent contact, parent conferences, detention or confiscation of the student’s phone.

There are two points where Indian Prairie will need updates to follow the law, administrators said. These relate to providing specific guidance for secure and accessible storage of electronic devices, and providing exceptions to the tech ban for students who are learning English as a non-native language and those whose healthcare professionals have authorized use.

Nicole Howard, assistant superintendent for high schools, said clear guidance for storage of phones is given in classrooms, where students are asked to put their phones “back in the pack,” in their lockers or in cellphone pockets on the wall. But this isn’t written into district policy and will need to be added to follow the new law.

School board excited about ‘cellphone-free environment’

School board members said they’re pleased with the district’s existing cellphone ban and with the new law requiring that practice across Illinois. The law excludes district-issued devices, so Indian Prairie students are still able to use their Chromebooks.

“I have seen personally, firsthand, cellphone restrictions change how the classroom environment works,” said school board member Andrew Bernard, who works as a teacher in St. Charles. “I can’t say enough good things about it how effective it really is to be in a cellphone-free environment in class.”

School board President Laurie Donahue called it “life-changing” for today’s students to experience a classroom without the distractions of personal technology. And school board member Mark Rising said it’s a relief for both students and teachers.

“I know the kids love their cellphones,” Rising said, “but if they can take that seven-hour break and not have to worry about who’s saying what on social media, it’s a gift we can give to our kids.”

Next steps for cellphone policy update

Howard said the district convened a cellphone committee throughout last school year before adopting its own ban this spring. The committee will reconvene this fall with new members — including some students — to help update policy where needed and create consistency in how cellphone rules are applied.

Administrators plan to bring policy updates forward for board approval later this school year before communicating any changes to teachers, staff, students and families.

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