IPSD 204 keeps bond levy flat, though operating levy increases

When school board members in Indian Prairie School District 204 passed their 2025 property tax levy, they did so in keeping with a promise made to voters during last year’s bond referendum campaign.

Officials had promised that the tax rate for the bond and interest levy would stay the same and would not rise in order to fund up to $420 million in new borrowing for safety, security, and infrastructure work.

Because of expiring bond payments due for the construction of Metea Valley High School, the district could take on new debt, but keep the rate of payment due from property owners the same, Chief School Business Official Matt Shipley said.

Levy rate in line with ‘commitment made to the community’

The school board unanimously approved a 2025 bond and interest levy of $27.2 million during its most recent meeting this week — in addition to an operating levy of $360 million to support day-to-day expenses.

“The levy amount for bond and interest is consistent with the commitment made to the community during the 2024 Safer, Stronger 204 referendum — mainly that the tax rate will stay at or below the 2023 amount of 37 cents,” Shipley said. “Administration continues to be committed to the successful implementation of the referendum.”

Average $187 tax increase projected for operating expenses

Despite the bond and interest levy remaining steady, the operating levy increased a total of 4.1% from last year, Shipley said — 2.9% tied to the Consumer Price Index and 1.25% as an allowance for new properties.

This means the owner of a $507,000 home — the average within the district in parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield — is expected to see an increase of $187 in the amount owed to the district.

While school district levies are capped at the previous year’s CPI, Shipley said some expenses are rising at a higher rate, especially the costs of salaries, health insurance, and bus transportation.

“State and federal revenues have not kept up with inflationary challenges, making these levy funds even more critical for the district,” Shipley said. “We are asking for revenues only to the extent necessary to fund services.”

The local property tax levy now funds 77% of district operations.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!