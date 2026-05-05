IPSD approves teachers’ contract through 2030 with raises, ‘financial safeguard’

Indian Prairie School District 204 has a new teachers’ union contract through 2030 that provides salary increases tied to economic conditions and offers a chance for review after two years, in the event of significant changes in revenue.

The school board unanimously approved the contract between the district and the Indian Prairie Education Association during Monday’s meeting, with board President Laurie Donahue absent. But Donahue, in a statement, praised the collaboration indicated by the contract and said it will benefit educators, residents and teacher recruitment efforts.

‘Safeguard’ clause allows review if district revenue drops

The four-year agreement includes what officials are calling a “financial safeguard” clause, which would allow a contract review after the second year, “should the district experience significant revenue shifts or legislative changes from the state.”

“This agreement reflects our deep commitment to the educators who make our district thrive, while maintaining our pledge of fiscal stewardship to the community,” Donahue said in the statement. “By tying compensation to economic indicators and including vital ‘financial safeguard’ clauses, we have created a sustainable path forward that provides long-term stability for both our staff and our taxpayers.”

Raises in later contract years tied to economic conditions

Base salary increases of 2.9% in the first year and 2.7% in the second are included in the deal, according to an email about the contract, which the district sent to community members Monday night. Raises for the third and fourth years will be tied to the Consumer Price Index, offering a pay increase of 80% of the CPI, between a floor of 2.25% and a cap of 5%.

The agreement increases the pay for first-year teachers by $1,636 in the first year of the contract, bringing it to $58,039 for next school year.

“The result of this agreement reflects the collaborative relationship between the association and the board of education,” Katie Popp, president of the Indian Prairie Education Association, said in a statement. “It recognizes the expertise and dedication our members bring to their classrooms.”

The agreement also expands grade-level planning time for elementary teachers and commits to recruitment and professional growth programs for high-need positions.

Contract terms help with ‘retaining top-tier talent’



The district did not immediately provide the total financial impact of the contract, but said it stabilizes salary terms for nearly 70% of employees. Superintendent Adrian Talley, in a statement, called it vital for recruitment efforts.

“Attracting and retaining top-tier talent is the single most important thing we can do for our students,” Talley said. “By increasing our starting salary and expanding dedicated planning time, we are ensuring that Indian Prairie remains a destination district where teachers feel supported.”

The school board’s approval of the contract follows its ratification by the teachers’ union on April 24, with 54% of members in favor, the district message said.

Board members’ only comment before their vote came from Allison Fosdick, who was acting as president in Donahue’s absence.

“We want to take this moment to share that this contract represents a lot of time and effort,” Fosdick said. “We appreciate the coming together of both sides that’s reflective of our positive and ongoing relationship with our staff.”

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