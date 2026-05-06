IPSD’s Justin Karubas resigning after 13 years of ‘collaborative spirit’

A longtime voice and district alum is stepping down from the Indian Prairie School District board of education at the end of this month.

Thirteen-year school board member Justin Karubas plans to submit his resignation May 24, he told NCTV17 on Tuesday, in order to make a natural transition after the graduation of his youngest child and to take care of his health.

Karubas’ youngest, Wes, is set to graduate from Neuqua Valley High School on May 24, with his father among the school board members handing out diplomas.

“At the same time, I have been diagnosed with adult-onset epilepsy,” Karubas, a father of three, wrote in his resignation letter. “While I remain committed to the district’s mission, managing my health now requires additional time and focus. Stepping away at this moment will allow me to prioritize my well-being while ensuring a smooth transition for the board.”

Board work defined by ‘effective governance’

Karubas, 52, of Naperville, was first elected to a two-year term on the school board in April 2013. He joined the board after serving for five years with the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation, where he helped raise money to support enrichment programs.

During Karubas’ tenure, the school board has found ways to get air conditioning systems installed at all elementary schools, completed boundary adjustments, weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and passed a recent referendum to fund district-wide building improvements.

“Serving on this board has been one of the greatest honors of my professional and personal life,” said Karubas, an attorney who also has scaled back his work commitments to prioritize his health. “I am especially thankful for the collaborative spirit and effective governance that has defined our work.”

Through the administrations of three superintendents — Kathryn Birkett, Karen Sullivan and Adrian Talley — Karubas said he and his board colleagues have strived to be “effective and collaborative.”

“I think school boards do their best work when they’re behind the scenes,” he said.

Waubonsie alum status shapes Karubas’ perspective

Karubas has always brought his perspective as an Indian Prairie alum to his work on the board. He graduated from Waubonsie Valley High School in 1991 and said his father was a founding member of the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation when it launched in 1988.

He said he’d love to see another alum take his place on the board, and he’s conducted some informal outreach. However, Karubas said, he won’t be involved in the formal process to choose his successor.

Next steps for filling Karubas’ seat

The board has begun the search for a new appointee, with a community message about qualifications required to apply sent last week.

The board is seeking a U.S. citizen 18 or older who has been a District 204 resident for at least a year and is a registered voter. Interested candidates must submit a cover letter about their interest and skills, along with a resume, and fill out an online form by May 13 to apply.



The board plans to appoint a new member on May 28 to fill the remainder of Karubas’ term, which lasts until the election in April 2027.

Karubas, meanwhile, plans to take a bit of a break, focus on his health and see what comes next.

“I’m going to be around in the community,” he said. “No doubt about it.”

Photo courtesy: IPSD 204

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