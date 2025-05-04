Jennifer Bruzan Taylor and Paul Leong reflect on their time as council members

As Naperville prepares to welcome new council members on Sunday, the city is also saying goodbye to two outgoing members: Jennifer Bruzan Taylor and Paul Leong.

“These two individuals have lived up to their calling to put Naperville first, and we are better for it,” said Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli at the April 15 City Council meeting.

Jennifer Bruzan Taylor reflects on her time on the Naperville City Council

Bruzan Taylor had long been an active member of the community, attending every council meeting for four years before deciding to try sitting on the other side of the dais.

“When I ran, it was to make sure that everyone felt that they were heard and listened to, and that when decisions were made, we’re looking at all the facts, all the research,” said Bruzan Taylor.

After being elected in 2021, Bruzan Taylor said her priorities were community transparency and service.

“I was very proud of the fact that I was always advocating for transparency and changed how we allocated social service grants, as well as SECA dollars to make sure that we are not doing it because a council member has favoritism towards a certain organization that it’s because they’ve gone through the committee process, filled out the applications, and they actually are qualified,” said Bruzan Taylor.

Serving the people of Naperville

Most importantly, she said she was happy to serve the people of Naperville.

“It’s supposed to be about the boring stuff. The small things, when somebody would reach out and say, ‘I have this dangerous branch. I’m calling the city [and] nothing’s happening. Can you help me?’ There’s a lot of decisions I’ve been involved in and I’m proud of, but really, I’m proud of just being able to help those individual people,” said Bruzan Taylor.

As for what’s next…

“I don’t know what this next door is, but I know it’s going to be even better than what I had before, which is kind of hard to beat because I really did love City Council. So I’m excited to see what’s going to be happening next,” said Bruzan Taylor.

Paul Leong reflects on helping the community as a councilman

Leong, also elected in 2021, said he ran to set an example for the Asian community.

“I was the first Chinese American elected to any office in Naperville. I’m very proud of that. I hope I’ve inspired other Asians to step up and run,” said Leong.

Leong felt he was well suited for the role, having previously served on the Naperville 203 Board of Education and bringing finance and economic experience from his career. Tools, he said, helped his goal of being financially responsible while serving alongside the Naperville City Council members.

“I’d say what I’m most proud of is leaving a surplus, leaving a Triple-A bond rating, and for the last two years, we were yet again chosen as the best place to live in America. This suggests to me that I’ve done no harm and maintained this level for what I hope to be generations to come,” said Leong.

Not seeking reelection with other council members

As his first term came to a close, Leong chose not to seek reelection so he could focus on his full-time job as a financial analyst and spend time with his family.

“I accomplished a lot, and I’m very proud of what I did. But it was time for me to move on, and in the words of former Councilman Paul Hinterlong, ‘Maybe it’s time to give someone else a chance,’” said Leong.

Though he doesn’t plan to be on any boards or commissions, Leong said he will remain active in Naperville.

“I intend to be a leader in the community for many years to come,” said Leong.

