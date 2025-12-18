Joliet Diocese Bishop Hicks appointed Archbishop of New York

Bishop Ronald A. Hicks was appointed today by Pope Leo XIV to serve as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York. Hicks currently leads the Diocese of Joliet, which shared the news in a press release on Thursday.

Ending five years of service at Diocese of Joliet

Hicks has served as bishop for the Joliet diocese for five years since his appointment on July 17, 2020, by Pope Francis. He will be installed in his new post in New York on Friday, Feb. 6, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Current archbishop gives support of Hicks’s appointment

Hicks will succeed the current head of the Archdiocese of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan. Dolan is retiring from the position after almost 17 years, at the age of 75.

“Saint Nicholas has given us an early Christmas gift in the appointment by Pope Leo XIV of our new Archbishop Ronald Hicks,” Dolan said at a press conference in New York.

Hicks looks ahead to his post in New York, resolving abuse claims

“I have been deeply blessed to serve the people of the Diocese of Joliet,” Hicks said in the press release. “I will carry the faith, generosity, and the spirit of this diocese with me as I begin this new chapter of ministry.”

The Diocese of Joliet noted that Hicks’s service in Joliet has included diocesean restructuring and “a renewed focus on catechesis, evangelization, and faith into action.”

At the press conference, Hicks emphasized his support of the funds set aside by the Archdiocese of New York to resolve issues of sexual abuse claims in the church.

“As a church, we can never rest in our efforts to prevent abuse, to protect children, and to care for survivors,” Hicks said. “While this work is challenging, it’s difficult, it’s painful, I hope it will continue to help in the areas of accountability, transparency, and healing.

He accepted his appointment and expressed his gratitude to the Pope and Cardinal Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. Hicks also noted the support and encouragement of Cardinal Dolan.

Expanding his parishoners

The Archdiocese of New York is one of the largest Catholic dioceses in the United States. The New York archdiocese serves around 2.5 million parishioners, a significant change from the approximate 520,000 whom Hicks currently serves in the Joliet diocese, which includes DuPage, Kendall, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Iroquois, and Ford counties.

Sharing Chicago ties

When Pope Leo XIV was appointed earlier this year, Hicks noted their shared regional ties to the Windy City during a Mass celebrating the American pontiff.

At the Mass, Hicks noted his support of the pope and recounted a meeting last summer when the then-Cardinal visited the Joliet diocese to give a talk. Hicks shared that Pope Leo gave him a card with his number and suggested that Hicks “call me whenever you want.”

After the Mass this spring, Hicks jokingly said he “might call the number and see what happens.”

Hicks will continue to serve in Joliet until his installation in New York.

