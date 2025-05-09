Joliet Diocese celebrates new pope | DeVry redevelopment plans | Stamp Out Hunger

Diocese of Joliet holds Mass celebrating news of first American pontiff, Pope Leo XIV

The announcement of the first American pope, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was met with praise from the Diocese of Joliet.

Bishop Ronald A. Hicks held a Mass for the newly named Pope Leo XIV on Friday morning at the Cathedral of St. Raymond Nonnatus in Joliet.

During it, he recounted meeting him last summer on August 7, when the then-Cardinal came to a local parish in the diocese to give a talk. Hicks said as he listened to him speak, he was struck by his intelligence and ease in communicating complex thoughts in an understandable way. “I think we have a pope who’s relatable,” Hicks shared.

Hicks said after the speech, the now pope took time to learn more about him, and after their conversation, gave him a card with his direct number, telling him to “call me whenever you want.”

“After Mass today I think I just might call the number and see what happens,” Hicks said with a smile.

Photo courtesy: Farragutful

New principal for Young Elementary hopes to carry on tradition of its namesake

The Indian Prairie School District 204 board has approved the appointment of Brian Zerfas to serve as principal of Nancy Young Elementary School starting July.

Zerfas takes over the role from exiting principal Erin Rodriguez.

Find out more about Zerfas and what he hopes to bring to the position.

DeVry redevelopment plans under review

The redevelopment of DeVry University’s former Naperville headquarters at 1200 E. Diehl Road is back under review within city government after receiving a series of approvals last fall. Outdoor light fixtures are the latest item requiring approval from municipal officials.

Chicago-based Hines Acquisitions has announced plans of razing the existing DeVry building and replacing it with two commercial buildings, totaling 15,000 square feet, and a 5-story, 306-unit multifamily housing building.

The existing light fixtures on the property do not conform with municipal code because of their height; a variance is necessary for them to stay in place. According to city staffers, there is no history of lighting complaints on the property. The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave the city council a favorable recommendation on the light fixtures.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday

Naperville is recognizing Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day this coming Saturday, May 10. The drive is a nationwide initiative the National Association of Letter Carriers oversees annually and has been credited with collecting more than 1.9 billion pounds of food across the U.S. each year.

Residents can take part by setting out bags of unexpired, non-perishable items by their mailboxes this Saturday. The donations will be collected by postal carriers and Loaves & Fishes Community Services volunteers.

Mayor Scott Wehrli signed a proclamation at Tuesday’s city council meeting in recognition of the upcoming drive. In the proclamation, Wehrli noted Naperville letter carriers last year collected nearly 60,000 pounds of donated food for distribution to Loaves & Fishes.

Neuqua grad one of 45 invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Neuqua Valley graduate John Poulakidas is one of 45 prospects invited to the NBA G League Elite Camp being held this weekend at Wintrust Arena.

Poulakidas helped lead Yale to back-to-back Ivy League Championships and NCAA tournament appearances. A select number of players from the G League Camp will be invited to participate in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine later in the week.