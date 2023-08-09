Jury trial begins for former Naperville student charged with stealing AirPods

A jury trial has begun for a former Naperville North High School student accused of violating a municipal ordinance by stealing another student’s AirPods, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.

Amara Harris was 17 when, in 2019, a school resource officer assigned to Naperville North issued her a ticket for taking another student’s AirPods. Harris’ lawyers say it was a mix-up, and she did so thinking they were hers.

Debate over AirPods theft

Harris’ case involves a civil violation, so prosecutors must show a “preponderance of the evidence” supports the allegation. She is not threatened with jail time, but the maximum penalty for violating this type of ordinance is a $500 fine and a $100 court fee.

On Tuesday, one of Harris’ lawyers Juan Thomas argued that it was easy to mistake one similar-looking white AirPods case for another, according to the Tribune report.

Prosecutors say Harris knew the AirPods didn’t belong to her due to the different serial number on the back of the case.

The student who owned the stolen AirPods shared a class with Harris. According to the Tribune, that student testified they were kept in a zippered pouch in her backpack. A few days after the supposed theft, the student said she received notice that the same AirPods were paired with a computer under the name “Amara’s AirPods.”

Upon learning about the incident, the school resource officer Juan Leon said he “used discretion” before writing the ticket. Leon said Harris’ mother wouldn’t speak with him about the matter. He considered having Harris speak with police and do community service.

Harris’ lawyers said Leon did not have any concrete evidence regarding theft before issuing the ticket. Prosecuting attorneys argued that Harris possessing AirPods with the changed name carries a “knowing element,” the Tribune reported.

Harris’ trial continues

The trial will continue Wednesday at the DuPage County Courthouse, as a six-person jury will determine the outcome.

Yesterday was the first time in at least a decade a case involving the violation of a Naperville ordinance went to trial.

