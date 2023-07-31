Kayaker rescued from DuPage River in Naperville after kayak overturns

A kayaker was rescued from the DuPage River in Naperville on Sunday after his kayak overturned, and he became stranded on an island in the river.

Call reporting two kayakers whose kayaks overturned

Just after 1:15 p.m., a special response team from the Naperville Fire Department (NFD) responded to a distress call about two kayakers whose kayaks had overturned, according to a press release from the NFD.

When they arrived on the scene, they found one man had made it to the west shore of the river. The other had made it to an island north of Hobson Road, but was stranded. He also had no lifejacket, as he had lost it when his kayak overturned.

As it was not safe for the victim to swim to shore because of the heavy current, a swift water rescue crew from the Naperville Fire Department set up for a “live bait” rescue downstream to retrieve him.

The incident command and safety were set up at Pioneer Park for the operation. The Naperville Park District Police and the Naperville Police Department were also on the scene to provide assistance.

The retrieval was successful, and no one was injured.

Wear lifejacket and helmet if kayaking on river

The NFD is reminding anyone heading out in a kayak on the DuPage River to use caution and be aware of the dangers. They encourage kayakers to wear both a lifejacket as well as a helmet.

