Kennedy Junior High earns Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon honor

Kennedy Junior High School has been announced as one of the inaugural recipients of the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Schools designation.

On Oct. 10, Gov. JB Pritzker joined school officials and students at Glen Oaks Elementary School in Hickory Hills to officially launch the program and celebrate honorees.

Kennedy among 28 schools honored

Kennedy Junior High is one of 28 schools nationwide to receive the honor, which recognizes the state’s outstanding institutions.

“Earning the Governor’s Blue Ribbon designation is a powerful affirmation that our mission to foster self-directed learners and complex thinkers is succeeding. This award belongs to every teacher, staff member, student, and family who has dedicated themselves to a culture of excellence,’ said Patrick Gaskin, principal of Kennedy Junior High School, in a news release.

District 203 superintendent Dan Bridges also praised the Kennedy Junior High community for its efforts, which earned them the designation.

“The students, faculty, and staff at Kennedy Junior High School have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to achieving academic excellence, and we are incredibly proud that their hard work is being recognized at the highest level,” said Bridges.

Illinois launches award after national program cut

The new program comes after the Trump administration ended the U.S. Department of Education’s prestigious nationwide program in August, which was established in 1982.

According to a press release from the State of Illinois, this year’s recipients were already selected before the program was eliminated.

Other recipients of the award include Lyons Township High School in La Grange and Walker Elementary School in Clarendon Hills.

The 2025 award winners will be invited to a special recognition event at the governor’s mansion in Springfield next year.

Photo credit: Naperville 203

