Kimberly Stull named new CEO of DuPage Children’s Museum

Kimberly Stull has been named as the new president and CEO of the DuPage Children’s Museum, taking over for Andrea Ingram, who will step down from the role on June 8, after six years, museum officials announced in a press release Thursday.

Stull, a veteran of the museum for more than two decades, will assume the position the following day in what is described as a “planned leadership succession.”

“This thoughtful and strategic succession plan reflects years of leadership development and careful planning,” said Larry Larsen, chair of the DCM board. “The board and I are so grateful to Andrea for her passion, expertise, and leadership. She has led the Museum with clarity and courage during a time of significant challenge and change,” said Larsen.

Larsen added that Stull was the perfect successor given her years of experience.

“Kim’s deep institutional knowledge, creativity, and commitment to our mission make her the ideal next leader as we enter this exciting new chapter.”

Longtime leader excited to step into new role

Stull has worked at the museum for 25 years in different roles, most recently as the executive vice president of joyful learning, where she “led teams across exhibits, programs, guest experience, early learning, and facilities,” according to the press release.

Officials also said she has played a key role in shaping hands-on learning experiences at the museum.

Stull expressed her excitement to assume the new position starting June 9.

“It is an incredible honor to step into this role at a place that has been my professional home for nearly 25 years,” she said. “I believe deeply in the power of play to spark learning and connection. As we look toward our 40th anniversary, I am excited to build on Andrea’s leadership, focus on what we do best, and continue creating meaningful, joyful experiences for every child and family we serve.”

Outgoing CEO reflects on six years at the museum

Outgoing president and CEO Ingram joined the DuPage Children’s Museum in November 2019. She is credited with helping to guide the organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening its foundation.

Per the press release, Ingram also “led efforts to align resources with mission-driven programming.”

“My goal as a leader has always been to work myself out of a job by building a team and culture that can thrive,” said Ingram. “That work is complete. The leadership team is strong, the succession plan is in place, and the time has come. After six incredible years, I am confident the museum is ready for what comes next.”

Ingram plans to take a sabbatical to spend time with family, including her first grandchild.

In addition to the announcement of her exit, the children’s museum announced the promotion of its chief financial officer, Gerilyn Johnson, to executive vice president of administration and chief financial officer.

The new leadership comes as the DuPage Children’s Museum prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary next year.

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Photo Courtesy: DuPage Children’s Museum