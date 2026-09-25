L.L.Bean puts best boot forward in Naperville

L.L.Bean is lacing up in Naperville, bringing outdoor adventure to its new location.

The Maine-based retailer opened on Friday, Sept. 25, at 336 S. Route 59 in Westridge Court.

Lining up for L.L.Bean

“It’s been a lot coming to this moment, and now we get to just celebrate with everyone and hear all of their stories,” said Gabby Michelizzi, the Naperville store manager.

Customers showed up outside the store as early as 3:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests through the doors at 9 a.m. received a grand opening boat and tote.

“Tomorrow’s my wedding anniversary, and my wife loves tote bags,” said Joseph Lovelace. “And we just happened to find out that they were having the grand opening today. So I got here at 3:30 this morning hoping to get her a tote bag.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the celebrations at 8:45 a.m.

Bootmobile steps up in Naperville

But the festivities began earlier this week, with a visit from the Bootmobile at the Naper Settlement Farmers Market on Tuesday.

“We thought that the Naper Settlement would just be a great way to kind of get the word out and meet some locals and spread the word about our new store opening,” said Nick Intraversato, Bootmobile driver. “We’ve been driving around town, and all the kids telling us to honk and all the crazy looks. So you know it’s just good fun,” Intraversato said.

Giveaways, games and gear

The Bootmobile joined the opening day celebrations, which include free L.L.Bean Naperville tote bags, boot lace customizations, Stan’s Donuts and a prize wheel.

“We actually opened this store with our brand new floor set that has not necessarily hit other stores yet,” said Barbara Noe, L.L.Bean’s Midwest district manager. “So if people want to come check out Naperville L.L.Bean, we have some product here that they’re not going to find in the other local Chicago stores anytime soon.”

The store is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

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