L.L.Bean to open Naperville location next fall

Outdoor lifestyle retailer L.L.Bean is setting its sights on Naperville, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The Naperville store is one of eight locations planned for the company’s expansion in 2026.

Though an L.L.Bean representative did not say where in Naperville the store will be located, they did disclose that the opening is set for fall 2026.

A spokesperson for the city of Naperville said the city has not been contacted by the company, and no permits have been filed at this time.

Based in Freeport, Maine, the retailer noted in the release they saw success with seven new locations they opened in 2025, which led to their decision to continue the expansion in 2026.

“We continue to see physical retail as an essential part of our growth strategy,” Greg Elder, L.L.Bean Chief Retail Officer, said in the press release. “Our 2026 expansion reflects our commitment to reaching more people who share our love for the outdoors.”

Along with Naperville, the seven other locations are Huntsville, Ala.; Glen Mills, Pa.; Maple Grove, Minn.; Franklin, Tenn.; Beavercreek, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Ann Arbor, Mich. This brings the total to 76 L.L.Bean locations across 21 states.

The company is also reopening its flagship store in Freeport as part of the Flagship Re-Boot Project.

