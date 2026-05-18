Lane closures for Ogden, Washington as Naperville water main work resumes

Drivers should prepare for lane reductions along Ogden Avenue and Washington Street starting this week, as water main replacement work is set to resume.

Crews will be working on the stretch of Ogden Avenue between Washington and Wright streets, as well as on Washington Street between Ogden Avenue and Bauer Road.

Replacing pipe from the 1950s and 1960s

The cast iron pipe being replaced was installed in the 1950s and 1960s. Crews began work on the project in the spring of 2025, but paused for the fall and winter, according to a press release from the city of Naperville. They’ll now be back underway, installing a larger, new 16” pipe which meets city standards, and replacing valves, hydrants, and services.

Work will generally take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., occasionally lasting until up to 5 p.m. Lane closures and traffic pattern changes will take place during the course of the project, which is expected to last through October.

Motorists are asked to keep an eye out for signage and allow extra travel time if driving in the area.

Some disruption to water service may take place over the course of the work. Work crews will proactively notify residents as best they can of these outages.

Additional water replacement work slated for the summer

Another phase of water main replacement work will take place starting in early summer on Ogden Avenue between Washington Street and Naperville North High School. This work will continue what was started in the first phase, making the system more reliable.

Other upcoming water main projects can be found on the city’s website.

The work being done will “reduce water main breaks, increase water flow and service reliability, lower maintenance costs, and extend the life of the system,” according to the news release.

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