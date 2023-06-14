Latest scam has Naperville PD issuing a warning to residents

Several reports of scam once again has the Naperville Police Department urging residents to exercise caution when receiving phone calls from someone you don’t know, especially when asking for money.

The Latest Scam

Today a man is allegedly calling several local residents pretending to be an officer of the department, demanding money in the form of a gift card. In exchange, he’ll agree to clear up a warrant for the resident’s arrest. If you have caller ID, it may seem as if the call is coming from the Naperville Police Department, making it difficult to spot it as a scam. The department warns residents not to provide payment or any personal information and to report any such calls by calling the non-emergency number: (630) 420-6666.

Naper Notify

The Naperville Police Department sent out a Naper Notify message regarding the several reports of this scam. Naper Notify is a mass communication tool the city provides to quickly send messages to many individuals or specific groups to keep them informed of important information and events throughout the city. Types of notifications include:

Severe weather

Road closures due to accident or construction

Emergencies

Theft and other crimes

Winter Operations

Utility Outages

Scam tips

The police department has a number of tips and things to watch out for when it comes to scams, as part of their “Safer Naper” program. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) also has a number of tips for how to protect yourself against scam artists and warning signs to watch out for.

