Art Walk honors Naperville’s Latin American community

“[Art] sparks conversation, and I think it’s valuable to everyone– no matter what or where they come from,” said Shannon Greene Robb, Special Events and Community Arts commissioner (SECA).

Vibrant sights, sounds, and traditions that make up the Latino culture hit the streets of downtown Naperville during the first-ever Latin sub(Urban) Art Walk on Saturday, July 20.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance (DNA) and the DuPage Hispanic Alliance (DHA) partnered to offer the free, family-friendly event.

Over 20 artists from various Latin American backgrounds participated in the art walk, displaying art in multiple mediums while collaborating with local businesses.

“The efforts of the DNA work hand-in-hand with the merchants and restaurants in the downtown area,” said Greene Robb.

“The DHA has this incredible network of Latin artists, and to bring it together, we can showcase the diversity that’s in our city.”

Sounds of Salsa, Merengue, and Vallenato expanded the cultural significance of the event and created an immersive experience across downtown Naperville.

By collaborating with venues like AltaVida, the art walk created the opportunity for the community to participate in the Latin and Caribbean culture through art and a variety of “Special Features” that were highlighted on a map of the event.

Special installation at the Nichols Public Library

Spotlight artist Giovanni Arellano was invited by the DHA and offered a grant to paint a window mural outside of the Nicholas Public Library.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be here,” Arellano said. The window mural highlights the rich biodiversity of Latin America through a mix of plants, animals, and color.

“The plants and just the vibrant colors and the cultural references, it’s something cool to see from [Gio’s] style,” said Rebecca Flores, who came to show her support for Arellano and the Latino community.

The West Chicago-based artist said he finds inspiration within his family values and Mexican heritage.

“My dad inspired me from the beginning, from the early ages of four to five,” Arellano said. “It’s [been] a big adventure. I am where I am now, and I’m kind of in it for life at this point.”

While continuing to honor his Latin American heritage and roots, Arellano hopes his work inspires cultures of “all different kinds,” he said.

“I kind of wanted to depict a state of reflection with these characters and reflect on their cultural differences and abilities and use that to make a pretty picture.”

Showcasing diversity within the Naperville community

For Arellano, the event served as an acknowledgment that the Latin American community exists within the broader Naperville context and was an opportunity for Latino artists to share their abilities and talents for all to enjoy.

The Latin Sub(Urban) Art Walk represented the cultural contributions of artists from all different backgrounds and showcased the rich diversity within the Latino community.

“I think the different artists around here highlight similar roots of the same tree,” Rebecca Flores said.

“We can all [have] different styles, but at the end of the day they go from differences to similar roots.”

