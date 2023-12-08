Naperville’s SECA Commission finalizes 2024 allocation recommendations

Naperville’s Special Events and Community Arts Commission (SECA) met on Thursday to finalize its 2024 fund allocation recommendations.

SECA commissioners divided up $1.03 million in available tax dollars among more than 60 different requests for initiatives and community events in Naperville throughout 2024.

SECA’s Recommendations

Before Thursday’s meeting, all nine commissioners met and reviewed the requests. Each commissioner provided an amount for every applicant, and all nine were averaged together for the total funding allocated to the individual groups.

The Naperville Jaycees’ Last Fling received the highest amount of funding at just above $167,000.

The next highest funding allocations were to Naperville Responds For Veterans’ The Naperville Salute with over $104,000 and Indian Community Outreach’s India Day Parade and celebration with just above $64,000.

SECA commissioners set aside $10,000 for public art requests that come outside of the grant fund process.

New SECA initiatives

One new event coming to Naperville was recognized with a SECA allocation. The Academy of the Arts will host “A Night of Broadway: Gala and Concert” on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave. The event will feature a live concert with Broadway stars and an orchestra, silent and live auction items, and a dinner.

Other newly funded initiatives for 2024 include the City of Naperville’s Public Safety Memorial Wall and the DuPage Hispanic Alliance’s Summer Latin Art Fest.

SECA’s recommendations will go to Naperville City Council for consideration in February 2024.

NCTV17 is funded in part by a grant by SECA.

