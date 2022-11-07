League of Women Voters Hosts Affordable Housing Virtual Forum

The League of Women Voters of Naperville (LWVN) is holding a virtual forum at 7 p.m. on November 9 via Zoom to cover the topic of affordable housing. It’s titled, “Affordable, Accessible, and Supportive Housing: Why Our Community Needs These Options.”

Benefits and Concerns Addressed

Presenters will explain the benefits of mixed residential options in the community, along with addressing concerns from the public. Speaking during the virtual forum will be Lindsey Haines, senior vice president of real estate development at Full Circle Communities, and Clara and Roger Hughes of DuPage United.

The three will discuss the different types of housing and its importance. They’ll also review what this type of housing generally looks like, as well as typical residents.

How to Register For Affordable Housing Forum

The event is free, but registration is required. Those interested may do so through the League of Women Voters of Naperville website.

About the League of Women Voters

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. They envision a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.

As part of their work, they employ and promote VOTE411, a nonpartisan voter guide that informs voters about what is on their ballot, lists candidates and their answers to questions, and has links that let voters check their voter registration, find their polling place, and more.

For more information about The League of Women Voters of Naperville visit their website with information about how to contact your representatives, links to community resources, as well as dates and times for their monthly Ideas Forum events, book group, and more.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

file photo South Naperville

