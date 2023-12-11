Learning Express Toys returning to Naperville

A well-known toy store is making a return to Naperville, but with a new location and new ownership.

Learning Express Toys will be setting up shop in Naperville Crossings, at 2936 Showplace Dr., Suite 108.

“We feel so lucky to be able to bring this wonderful store back to the community,” said Colleen Johnston, owner and manager of Learning Express Toys of Naperville.

A new Learning Express comes to Naperville

The new shop is owned by Naperville resident Colleen Johnston and her husband Kevin Keegstra.

They were fans of the previous Learning Express in Naperville, located just across Rt. 59, which closed in 2021. That’s part of what prompted their decision to bring the toy shop back to the community.

“They were awesome people and had a beautiful store. That’s part of why we are doing this. We fell in love with their store as did our kids,” said Johnston. “And we thought it would be a great thing for us to bring back to the next generation of the community.”

Though they are new owners, they say Learning Express customers can still expect to see their old favorites.

“There will be all the old things or existing toys that are good old standbys that people love, like Squishmallows and Legos. We also will be adding in any new products that we have found that look like they’re fun for all ages,” said Johnston.

Standing out as a toy shop

Johnston and Keegstra are hoping their shop can stand out against big box stores with their unique offerings.

“Besides the fact that we have the best selection of specialty and educational toys, we have a lot of services that make busy parents have a lot more ease in their shopping experience,” said Johnston.

This includes free gift wrapping, kids’ birthday bins filled with requested toys, and baby shower bins coming to the shop at a later date.

When will Learning Express of Naperville open?

Johnston and Keegstra plan for doors to open in March of 2024.

Employment opportunities are expected to be available in January with additional information coming on the shop’s social media accounts.

“We are so excited to bring Learning Express back to the community and we cannot wait for the grand opening,” said Johnston.

