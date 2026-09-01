Learning in action at new College of DuPage kinesiology lab

Kinesiology students will be getting more hands-on learning experiences at the College of DuPage.

COD’s Physical Education, Fitness and Sports Studies department recently celebrated the opening of a new kinesiology lab, the college shared in a press release.

Expanding kinesthetic learning

Jane Vatchev, an assistant professor at COD and co-chair of the Physical Education department, said the space has been three years in the making.

“This lab has been a long time coming,” Vatchev said, “so we are very excited to see this student learning space come to fruition.”

The facility includes advanced technology and equipment for conducting more than 100 fitness and performance assessments. The technology is designed to provide kinesiology students with more opportunities to practice their learning hands-on.

For courses in exercise science, fitness, sports

The lab will be used for courses such as Exercise Science and Sports Studies, Fitness Instructor Training, Personal Fitness Program, Applied Kinesiology, Performance Nutrition, Yoga and Weight Training.

Students enrolled in the Physical Education, Fitness and Sports Studies program learn skills for careers in coaching, teaching, personal training, strength and conditioning, athletic training, health and wellness.

Featured image courtesy: College of DuPage

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