Little Friends to merge with the Illinois Independent Living Center in Naperville

Little Friends is in the process of merging with the Illinois Independent Living Center, located in Naperville at 1141 Iroquois Ave.

Talks between the two organizations began in 2024, and the merger is now close to being finalized.

“So through those conversations, we found out that it made the most sense to do what was called a merger and then fold that organization into Little Friends. While we have six programs today, this would become the seventh program that would serve individuals with physical disabilities on top of the other individuals that we currently serve with our existing programming, said Mike Briggs, president and CEO of Little Friends.

About Little Friends and the Illinois Independent Living Center

Little Friends is a nonprofit that supports children, adults, and their families challenged by intellectual and developmental disabilities, social and emotional challenges, and autism. Formerly based in Naperville, it now has two buildings in Warrenville.

The IILC is an organization that manages the Katharine Manor Apartments, which provide 32 barrier-free and fully accessible living spaces for residents.

“So we rent apartments to individuals who are physically disabled with mobility impairments and who need supportive services. So we’re designed to help individuals who are looking to live independently and still be active in the community,” said Anita Dierks, director of the IILC.

Sharing similar missions, the IILC was a perfect partner for Little Friends.

Paperwork for the merger was filed with the state in January. Briggs said everything has been approved, and the two organizations are days away from officially joining together.

“We’re expecting everything to be done by April 1,” said Briggs.

What will the merger look like?

He added that neither the Little Friends community nor the residents and employees of the IILC will be negatively impacted by the merger.

Residents and staff will remain at the IILC, and employees will become part of the Little Friends team. Briggs noted that the sign outside the IILC may include Little Friends branding in the future.

Where both communities will see the most change is in the services the nonprofits offer.

“All of our fundraising, all of our finance department, our marketing and communications, human resources, information technology, we have departments that provide those functional responsibilities. So we’ll be able to provide that to them,” said Briggs.

Briggs said the IILC’s accessible apartments may also provide housing opportunities for members of the Little Friends community.

“The merger is going to be able to help us continue to go long term,” said Dierks.

Both Dierks and Briggs said they’re excited for the merger to bring new resources to both communities.

“We’re looking forward to adding resources and tools that can help individuals who might have physical challenges and being able to provide the care and support that enables them to be independent and hopefully have the kind of quality of life that they would like to accomplish,” said Briggs.

