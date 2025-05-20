NCTV17’s Liz Spencer announces her next chapter

After 23 years of telling Naperville’s stories and building community connections, NCTV17 Executive Director Liz Spencer has announced she will begin the next chapter of her journey at the end of the year.

“I’ve been honored to help tell Naperville’s story through decades of growth and change,” said Spencer. “As I move into this next chapter, I do so with confidence, knowing that NCTV17 is a vital part of this community and is well-positioned for continued impact and growth.”

Liz Spencer brought a wealth of experience to NCTV17

Hired in March 2002, Spencer brought a wealth of experience in broadcast television to NCTV17. Just two years later, she stepped into the role of executive director and began transforming the station from a traditional PEG channel into a dynamic community television outlet. Under her leadership, the NCTV17 team launched a wide range of programming, including news, sports, and local election coverage, strengthening the station’s role as a trusted community voice.

Over the next decade, Spencer championed the production of more than 20 documentaries that chronicled Naperville’s rich history. She also started a robust high school and college internship program that helped grow the next generation of journalists.

Under her guidance, NCTV17 launched its website, NCTV17.org, and built a strong presence across five social media platforms, making its hyper-local content accessible to all, free of paywalls. This digital evolution proved crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A trusted source of news and information for Naperville

Today, NCTV17 is well-positioned for the future.

“Our team has always been our greatest asset,” said Spencer. “The senior staff bring incredible depth, with many serving the organization for over a decade. I am confident they will carry the mission forward with strength and integrity.”

With this announcement, Supervising News Producer Kim Pirc will step into the newly created role of executive producer, overseeing all station programming. She joins Senior Advancement Director Jane Wernette on the executive leadership team.

The NCTV17 Board of Directors is committed to a thoughtful and well-planned leadership transition. Spencer’s tenure has been defined by growth, innovation, and a deep commitment to community service. Her leadership laid a strong foundation that ensures NCTV17 will continue to inform, connect, and empower the Naperville community for years to come.

“We are so incredibly grateful for Liz’s leadership and contributions over the last two decades,” said Neveen Michael, board president. “Thanks to Liz—and the dynamic, talented team behind NCTV17—the station will continue to be Naperville’s trusted source for local information.”

The board has hired KEES (Kistner Eddy Executive Services, Inc.), a virtual firm based in Naperville, to help redefine the executive director role and search for the next leader. Spencer is staying on to support a smooth transition until the next leader is identified.

For more information about the search, contact KEES.

