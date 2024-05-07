Loaded semiautomatic pistol found in Naperville

A fifteen-year-old male juvenile from Aurora is accused of possessing a loaded semiautomatic pistol according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Semiautomatic handgun found

A Nissan Altima was stopped by a Naperville Police Officer on Sunday, May 5, 2024 around 3 a.m. after an improper lane usage at Washington Street and Iroquois Avenue. It is alleged that during the stop, the officer observed the driver, later identified as the juvenile, reach down behind the driver’s seat. It is alleged that after speaking with the juvenile, the officer found a loaded 9 mm CPX 2 handgun with one bullet in the chamber, behind the driver’s seat.

Following further investigation, it is alleged that the juvenile took both the car and the gun, which was in a lockbox, from his mother’s home without her permission. The juvenile was taken into custody at this time.

The juvenile appeared at his detention hearing yesterday where Judge Chantelle Porter ordered he be released to the custody of his mother on home detention lockdown. The juvenile is charged with one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, a Class 4 Felony, and one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Ammunition without a FOID Card.

DuPage State’s Attorney Office and Naperville Police Department

“It is quite disturbing that someone so young would engage in such reckless and allegedly criminal behavior, but I’m extremely grateful for the proactive efforts of our officers, who intervened and potentially prevented additional crimes from being committed,” said Naperville Chief of Police, Jason Arres.

“The allegations that a fifteen-year-old boy took his mother’s car and gun without her knowledge and was found shortly after three o’clock in the morning driving through Naperville are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin.

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 14, 2024, in front of Judge Porter.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

