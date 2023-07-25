Loaves & Fishes renames Naperville flagship building in honor of donors

Loaves & Fishes Community Services has renamed its flagship building in Naperville in honor of a generous gift from the Frank J. Rus & Donald S. Toy Giving Fund.

The nonprofit’s location at 1871 High Grove Lane is now known as the Frank J. Rus & Donald S. Toy Food Market & Resource Center.

Gift from the Frank J. Rus & Donald S. Toy Giving Fund

The donation comes at a critical time when the food pantry is working hard to keep up with the growing demand from the community. It recently created the Loaves & Fishes Food Supply Task Force to seek other sources than the norm for supplies.

The gift from the Frank J. Rus & Donald S. Toy Giving Fund will help support the programs and grocery services offered to help those in need

“This incredible gift is making such an impact,” said Mike Havala, President/CEO of Loaves & Fishes Community Services in a press release from the nonprofit. “Thousands of people are served via our food market every week. We are very grateful for this tremendous support.”

The late Frank Rus was a Naperville resident who had a love for community, conservation efforts, and lending a hand. Donald S. Toy worked with Rus, and is known for “believing in health communities,” and creating a better Naperville for all, as noted in the press release.

“I am happy to give a gift that makes such a difference in the lives of others and also honors Frank,” said Don Toy. “I know he would be very pleased to be able to help so many people.”

Serving more than 8,000 people a week

Loaves & Fishes supplies food and support to more than 8,000 people each week within DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will counties.

Its Naperville building acts as both a market and a spot where programs are held to help families and individuals learn to become more self-sufficient. That location has been open since 2011.

Photo courtesy: Loaves & Fishes Community Services

