Local charities benefit from Endeavor Health’s $10M CIF awards

360 Youth Services and NAMI DuPage are part of the 43 local organizations and partnerships awarded over $10 million in new awards from the Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Endeavor Health, according to a recent press release.

Community Investment Fund of Endeavor Health

The goal of CIF, Endeavor Health, is to foster health, well-being, and economic security in the communities it serves. This year’s focus is on behavioral health, violence prevention, housing and food insecurity, access to care, and workforce development.

“Our Community Investment Fund has made a remarkable impact since its launch in 2022, touching over 211,000 lives and supporting a significant expansion of behavioral health counseling, bilingual health education, and mobile medical services in our communities,” said Kristen Murtos, Chief Innovation & Transformation Officer at Endeavor Health.

Endeavor Health’s 2024 partnerships include:

360 Youth Services (Naperville): Providing youth experiencing homelessness with

emergency housing, case management and trauma-informed services at a new resource

center.

mental health specialists to increase access to mental health services.

homelessness wraparound care to heal and recover through a Medical Respite program.

Greater Family Health (Franklin Park): Expanding healthcare access for the

underserved, including a new pediatric practice at Greater Family Health’s Franklin Park

location.

affordable, culturally sensitive primary, preventive and specialty medical, dental and

behavioral healthcare to under-resourced, un/underinsured community members.

Equal Hope (Lake County): Expanding outreach, education and support to facilitate

access to primary care and timely preventive cancer screening.

Shelter, Inc. (Palatine): Removing critical transportation barriers to community-based

services for children and families at risk and in need, including healthcare, counseling,

job training and support groups.

People’s Resource Center (Wheaton): Creating a comprehensive PRC Wheaton

Campus featuring an expanded food pantry and increased education and empowerment

program space to better serve our neighbors and meet growing community needs.

ONE Northside (Chicago): Supporting gun violence prevention and response

programming, including outreach, mentoring, mediation, advocacy and financial literacy.

A complete list of the 2024 CIF partners: endeavorhealth.org/cif

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.