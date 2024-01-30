Local Democratic candidate forum interrupted by protesters

Five Democratic candidates from District 6 and 11 took part in a public congressional forum Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Naperville’s Nichols Library, 200 W. Jefferson Ave.

Over 100 people attended the event hosted by the Democratic Party of DuPage County, along with 10 township organizations.

Attendees included U.S. Rep Sean Casten, the 6th District incumbent, and his opponents Mahnoor Ahmad and Charles Hughes. For the 11th District seat, U.S. Rep Bill Foster, the incumbent, and his challenger Qasim Rashid both participated in the event.

Foster only spent about an hour at the forum, as he was attending another public event later that evening.

Protesters interrupt during Gaza crisis discussion

Candidates led off the debate with a discussion on the war in the Gaza Strip, which drew interruptions from 10 anti-Israel protesters in attendance. A few of them were peacefully removed from the forum.

Foster said a two-state solution was the “only reasonable” way to move forward.

“I believe in Israel’s right to exist,” said Foster. “I believe in Israel’s right to appropriately retaliate against those who perpetrate the horrors of Oct. 7… I do not support things that are permanent. Permanent cease-fires would effectively prohibit Israel from defending itself.”

Rashid called for a series of changes in the Gaza Strip to create “meaningful peace.”

“An immediate, unconditional cease-fire, a release of all hostages immediately and of all Palestinians in indefinite detention in Israeli presence,” said Rashid. “An end to the military occupation and an end to the illegal settlements.”

Casten said he supported a cease-fire in the region.

“I think what Biden has done has been very effective to simultaneously emphasize our support for Israel, and our criticism of the current leadership of the Israeli government,” said Casten. “We will continue to push to make sure that there is a durable cease-fire.”

Ahmad was critical of Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.

“It involved genocide, occupation, and colonization of the Palestinian lands,” said Ahmad. “Their laughter is silenced, their dreams are unfulfilled and their future is stolen. It’s a stark reminder of the cost of the conflict and the cost is way too high.”

Hughes called for a cease-fire and the end of U.S. military aid in the region.

“The American people say enough is enough,” said Hughes. “We believe in our foreign policy with freedom, democracy, and human rights. What we need to do is right things. Let’s save the lives of the Palestinians, let’s save the lives of Israel.”

Other debate topics included immigration, Wall Street reform, health care, and a stock trading ban for all members of Congress. The full forum is available on the Naperville Township Democrats Facebook page.

The Democratic and Republican primary elections are slated for March 19.

