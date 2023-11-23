Lowell “Bud” Berger left a lasting legacy across the Naperville community

Naperville legend Lowell “Bud” Berger, peacefully passed away November 4, 2023 at the age of 98. Born on August 15th, 1925 in Celina Ohio as the youngest of four boys, Berger grew up in Mishawaka, Indiana. He went on to attend North Central College, where his legacy with the school and the Naperville community began.

A long lasting legacy in Naperville athletics

Berger graduated from North Central in 1948, where he was a two-time All-Conference basketball player for the Cardinals. While attending NCC, he met the love of his life, Lois Stauffer. They were married in 1949 before having three wonderful children. He began teaching and coaching at Naperville High School, which eventually became Naperville Central. Starting as a track coach, Berger eventually started the cross country program at the school in 1958. His track and field teams won 13 consecutive conference championships. As the boys cross country coach, he amassed a record of 140-17 in dual meets, nine consecutive conference titles and a 2nd place state finish in 1966.

Berger’s predecessor at Naperville Central was George Cyr, who ran cross country at North Central College under Hall of Fame coach Al Carius. Cyr went on to lead the Redhawks for 29 years while keeping the standards and legacy of the program alive.

“In my time at Naperville Central, I realized why he liked coaching cross country so much, it brings out a special kind of kids who are willing to put that kind of work in day after day. He set a high standard for the program and we did everything we could to carry on his legacy. He was not just a great coach, but he was a great person and I felt fortunate to know him. He was special,” said longtime Naperville Central cross country coach, George Cyr.

“Everything we are able to do today with Naperville Central Cross Country really goes back to Bud, who started our program in the 1950s. He knew there was a need and a higher purpose that would be of great benefit to so many young people. Today, we still believe that. When push comes to shove, we are simply carrying out the vision Bud had, and honoring and expanding that legacy for new generations, and we feel both honored and privileged to be able to do that,” said current Naperville Central boys cross country coach Grant Baganz.

Bud eventually spent 34 years as a coach and teacher at Naperville Central. He was inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Hall of Fame in 1985 and was selected into the first Naperville Central Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. His legacy has carried on beyond the Redhawk program, through his former athletes and students.

“Bud was a second father to me. I’m a better person for having had him as my coach from at NCHS from 1969-1972. I pass him along to people that I meet every day. Teachers of Naperville, push the pace. Kids need your guidance,” said Glen Kamps, manager of America’s Oldest Running Shoe Store, Dick Pond Athletics in St. Charles.

Outstanding Alumni at North Central College

Berger was honored by his beloved alma matter in 1988 with the Outstanding Alumni Award, due to his service in the community. In addition to coaching, he was a recipient of the Illinois Interscholastic Association Award for “Outstanding Service to Youth.” Berger served as president of the Naperville Teachers Association and trustee of Grace United Methodist Church.

Bud’s impact on the Naperville running community was felt and appreciated by legendary North Central men’s cross country and track coach, Al Carius, who credits Berger for a great deal of his success in Naperville.

“When I came to North Central College in the fall of 1966, Bud Berger was a tremendous asset to me and resource for helping me in my transition from my coming from the university of Illinois to North Central College. Bud was a very loyal North Central College person and a tremendous, outstanding high school coach at Naperville Central. He helped me to actually get the top recruits that I got at that time when I first came to North Central,” said Carius.

“While I did not have the pleasure of meeting Coach Lowell “Bud” Berger, I do know how impactful he was as a coach, person, and personality! We know he led a life of great influence to generations of people. We are proud to recognize and honor a life well lived and knew how proud he was to be a graduate of North Central College,” said North Central College Athletic Director, Jim Miller.

After spending his retirement in Plymouth, Indiana and eventually Ft. Myers, Florida, Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Lois after almost 70 years of marriage. He leaves behind his three children: Sara (George) Green of Littleton, CO, Steve (Kathy) Berger of Indianapolis, IN, and Sally (Keith) Reschke of Naperville, IL. Bud and Lois also had seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.