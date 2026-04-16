Maintenance work at 2 downtown Naperville parking garages to begin

Maintenance work at two downtown Naperville parking garages will begin the week of April 20.

The city will tackle repairs at the Central Parking Facility at 75 E. Chicago Ave. and the Water Street Parking Facility, at 120 Water Street, taking on one at a time to minimize parking disruptions. The work is being done in partnership with Walker Consultants and JLJ Contracting.

Central Parking Facility in need of concrete patching

The main thrust of the work at the Central Parking Facility is concrete patching. It will be the first to be addressed, starting on Monday, April 20, with crews working 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work will be performed on Saturday only as necessary.

About 10 parking spaces will be closed during the patchwork, with barricades and signage in place to direct motorists around the affected areas.

The work should take about a week to complete, according to city officials.

Water Street Parking Deck to be caulked, resealed

The Water Street Parking Deck requires recaulking and resealing work. Crews will begin on that starting the week of April 27, working on one half of a level at a time. The work will be done on both the first and second levels of the structure.

The repairs will be done between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with crews working Saturday only as necessary. The project should be completed in mid-May.

The work could impact some Americans with Disabilities Act parking spaces, but officials will ensure there are an equal number of comparable and compliant spots for use in that instance.

City officials also said they will work with the contractor to ensure as many parking spots as possible are available on weekends.

They also advise the public to heed detour and closure signs at both parking sites and use caution while work is underway.

More information on projects, parking options

Both parking deck repair projects are part of the city’s multi-year maintenance plan to help keep the facilities functional. Information about the work can be found on the city’s website, as can information about downtown Naperville parking options.

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