Make a mess at the DuPage Children’s Museum

When it comes to playing and learning, the DuPage Children’s Museum doesn’t mess around…or does it?

On the contrary, the museum is inviting little ones and their families to get messy at Mess Fest on Saturday, June 24 from 9am to 2pm. Guests can dive right into a variety of activities that get them “ooey-er, gooey-er and sloppy-er than ever,” including:

Foam-covered exploration

Painting using giant pendulums

Chalk art

Mud kitchen

Make your own slime

Building slippery structures out of shaving cream

Much more messy fun.

Mess with a mission

“Messy play supports creativity, learning and social connections in visitors of all ages,” said Shamra Fallon, DCM’s Public Programs Manager. “It also supports the DCM mission to nurture joyful discoveries by providing diverse opportunities for open ended exploration of novel materials and engaging in child-led play experiences.”

Most of these events will be done in the parking lot, with a wash station to spray away the mess before going into the museum for further play (a change of clothes and shoes is encouraged). Admission to the event is included in membership or with the one-day admission into the museum that day.

Image Courtesy: DuPage Children’s Museum