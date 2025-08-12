Man accused of pointing gun at motorist in Naperville to remain in custody

A Cicero man accused of pointing a gun at a motorist in Naperville and leading police on a high-speed chase has been denied pre-trial release following his first appearance in court, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office and Naperville Police Department.

31-year-old Jose Gutierrez is facing several charges, including two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon — both class 4 felonies — and multiple misdemeanor offenses, including resisting a police officer, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and transportation of open alcohol by a driver.

Suspect allegedly led police on high-speed chase

On Friday evening, Naperville police responded to a report of a road rage incident near Naper Boulevard and Plank Road, where Gutierrez allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver, officials say.

Around 8:50 p.m., an officer located him and conducted a traffic stop. Gutierrez initially came to a stop, complying with the officer’s commands, but soon after, allegedly fled the scene.

According to the news release, Gutierrez allegedly led police on a high-speed chase despite their efforts to stop him, which included two stop sticks.

Reports say that he fled over the first stop stick at a red light on Naper Boulevard, “and turned northbound on Naper Boulevard at a high rate of speed.”

Authorities said that driving at speeds of over 90 mph, Gutierrez continued to flee on I-88, to I-355, to Finley Road, and then to Roosevelt Road, where he ran over a second stop-stick.

Now driving on his rims, Gutierrez allegedly continued to flee eastbound on Roosevelt Road, “where he swerved into the westbound lanes and reached speeds in excess of 90 mph.” Officials said he finally came to a stop in the far left, eastbound lane of Roosevelt Road.

He allegedly fled the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by police.

Officers located a loaded Phoenix Arms .22 caliber handgun near the scene, allegedly thrown out of the vehicle by Gutierrez. It had one round in the chamber.

They also discovered .22 caliber ammunition during a search of the vehicle.

Law enforcement officials say suspect put many at risk

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasized that the alleged crime was unacceptable and put many in harm’s way.

“I want to remind motorists that in DuPage County, we will not tolerate the type of reckless behavior alleged in this case that puts not only the accused at risk, but also the officers involved as well as the motoring public,” said Berlin. “As I’ve said in the past, but bears repeating, if you hear sirens and see lights behind you, pull over. Do not attempt to outrun the police, as you will not be successful and will only make matters worse for yourself.”

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the police department remains committed to maintaining public safety.

“We will not tolerate acts of violence or reckless disregard for safety in Naperville and will continue to be proactive in arresting those who engage in these behaviors,” he said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!