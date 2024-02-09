Man arrested after allegedly fleeing Naperville police, driving into oncoming traffic

A Chicago man charged with fleeing from Naperville police and then allegedly driving into oncoming traffic has been detained pre-trial.

Dreshaune Manuel, 22, has been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses, like reckless driving, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville police chief.

Suspect allegedly going nearly 60 miles over speed limit

Authorities say they had tried to pull Manuel over on Feb. 7, around 11:25 p.m. when they spotted him allegedly driving 104 mph in a 45 mph zone near I-88 and Rt. 59. But Manuel allegedly sped away from the officers, going through a red light.

Authorities allege that he then drove directly into oncoming traffic, entering the southbound lane of Rt. 59, while driving northbound, dodging seven vehicles. Police were finally able to box him in and stop him.

They arrested him, and also charged him with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding for a separate incident which had taken place in Naperville in April 2023.

“Epidemic” of such fleeing incidents in DuPage over last year

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said his department has seen an “epidemic” of fleeing from police incidents in the last year.

“After seeing an increase of approximately 65% in aggravated fleeing and eluding cases in 2023, our response has led to a decrease of 20% of these cases so far this year,” Berlin said.

Berlin said such acts would not be tolerated within the county.

“With public safety as my office’s top priority, the message remains the same, if you hear sirens and see flashing lights behind you, pull over. Any attempt to outrun the police will prove futile and will only make matters worse,” Berlin said.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said such acts put “officers and other motorists in danger,” adding, “I’m grateful that no one was injured in this incident, and I’m pleased that we were able to safely arrest and hold this individual accountable for an act he’s allegedly committed twice now in our town.”

On Feb. 8, DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detail Manuel pre-trial.

Manuel is set to next appear in court on March 4.

Photo courtesy: Handout, DuPage County State’s Attorney, NPD

