Man charged after loaded gun found in bag, Naperville police say

A man was arrested on Wednesday, June 24, and is facing several charges after Naperville police allegedly discovered a loaded gun in a bag in his possession after he fled a law enforcement encounter, according to the Naperville Police Department.

19-year-old Camilo Leon is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, criminal trespass to a building, and purchasing an alternative tobacco product while under 21.

Gun allegedly found in man’s bag after he fled from police

Around 10:17 p.m. on June 24, Naperville police approached a group of people on the top deck of the Van Buren parking facility in downtown Naperville who “officers believed were trespassing,” according to Naperville Police Cmdr. Rick Krakow.

In the group was Leon, who was seen smoking an electronic cigarette and admitted to being under 21, officers said. He was also in possession of a satchel, and when asked to remove it for a search, ran away, police said. Officers located him soon after, but he no longer had the bag.

It was discovered in a nearby trash can. Authorities allege that inside the satchel was a fully loaded Glock 26 Gen 4 Austria 9mm handgun with an 18-round magazine. Police say they also found a fully loaded extended magazine in the satchel that contained 31 9mm rounds.

Leon was arrested and taken to the DuPage County Jail.

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