Man charged with threatening state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray in voicemails

A Downers Grove man has been charged with threatening state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D), a Naperville resident, in two voicemails.

William Dzadon, 71, has been charged with two counts of threatening a public official, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office and Illinois State Police Director.

Threats left on two separate voicemails, authorities say

The threats were left via two phone messages on November 13, 2024, authorities said.

In the first, recorded at about 6:22 p.m., Dzadon allegedly delivered a voicemail to Stava-Murray saying, “Quit filling my mailbox with your f***ing b******t every other day you buck-toothed, ugly b**** and now you’re gonna start f***ing harassing me on the telephone. F*** you. I’ll come to your f***ing office and f***ing blow you up.”

A second message was left four minutes later, in which Dzadon allegedly said, “Where do you live? Let me know so I can f***ing return the favor to you.”

Dzadon turns himself in after arrest warrant filed

A felony complaint on the matter was filed with the court Feb. 7. That same day, Judge Alex McGimpsey issued an arrest warrant for Dzadon.

Dzadon turned himself in to Illinois State Police on Feb. 11. He was released on personal recognizance that same day, and his next court date has been set for March 19.

‘Extremely serious allegation’ says DuPage County State’s Attorney

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin spoke out against Dzadon’s alleged actions.

“Regardless of circumstances or intent, threatening an elected official, as alleged against Mr. Dzadon, is an extremely serious allegation and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” Berlin said. “Our elected officials have an extremely difficult job and should not be subject to harassment, intimidation or threats of any kind.”

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said his office takes these types of threats seriously, saying, “…those threats can prevent those officials from being able to safely do the job the public expects them to do.”

