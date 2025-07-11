Man dies after being found unconscious at Naperville’s Centennial Beach

A 27-year-old man died Thursday after being found unconscious in the water at Centennial Beach, located at 500 W. Jackson Ave., according to a statement released by the Naperville Park District.

Man taken to local hospital after being pulled from water

The incident took place around 6 p.m. today. The man was taken to Endeavor Health Edward Hospital once he was pulled out of the water, and was later pronounced deceased. Authorities have not released his identity.

Centennial Beach will be closed on Friday, July 11.

No further details at this time

The Naperville Park District has declined further comment on the matter out of respect to the family of the deceased and “pending further investigation,” according to the statement.

Photo courtesy: Mary Lou Wehrli

