Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at wife in Naperville

An Elgin man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly firing a gun at his estranged wife while she was in her car trying to leave a Naperville residence she had been staying at.

Rocky Ahmedyar, 35, has also been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated stalking, and one count of misdemeanor violation of an order of protection, according to a joint news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and the Naperville Police Department.

At an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon, Judge Joshua Dieden denied Ahmedyar’s request for pre-trial release.

Ahmedyar allegedly shot at estranged wife as she was trying to leave for work

On June 17, around 3:30 a.m. Ahmedyar’s wife placed a 911 call to Naperville police.

She had been staying at a residence in Naperville with her three children, after moving out of the couple’s Elgin home three months prior.

Ahmedyar’s wife alleged that as she was leaving for work around 3:05 a.m., Ahmedyar approached her as she was at the driver’s side of the car. He was allegedly armed, holding a silver Kimber 9mm handgun.

According to prosecutors, Ahmedyar threatened his wife, telling her if she didn’t talk to him, he’d shoot her. After about 30 minutes, a car drove by, at which point Ahmedyar allegedly lowered the gun.

His wife took that opportunity to get in the driver’s seat and start slowly backing up the car. Authorities say Ahmedyar allegedly walked beside the car and told his wife to stop the car and listen, and then fired a shot at her. According to the press release, the bullet missed Ahmedyar’s wife “by millimeters,” going through the top right side of the driver’s seat toward the passenger side of the car.

At that point, authorities say, Ahmedyar allegedly fled the scene on foot, and his wife called 911. He was arrested just after 4:10 a.m. as he was pulling into the driveway of his home in Elgin. Police say later in the day, with the help of a K-9 unit, they found the gun he had allegedly used.

Police investigation reveals ‘harassing and threatening’ texts

Further investigation revealed that Ahmedyar allegedly sent the victim a series of threatening text messages, including one where he said, “I hope you die one ay b**** because your a virus in the world,” officials say.

In another message, he allegedly wrote, “Iam not scared of your b**** a** I will f*** you up b****,” and “You watch your self.”

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Ahmedyar’s wife has an active domestic violence case against him and obtained an order of protection out of Kane County.

‘Extremely thankful that she was physically unharmed’

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin noted the serious nature of domestic violence, saying that if it is “left unchecked, can escalate causing serious physical harm to the victim, up to and including death.”

“While the victim in this case was forced to endure an extremely stressful situation, allegedly at the hands of her husband, we are all extremely thankful that she was physically unharmed,” Berlin said.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres commended the efforts of officers in apprehending the suspect quickly.

“We will continue to work vigilantly to hold offenders accountable and support victims every step of the way.”

Ahmedyar will next appear in court on July 14.

Image courtesy DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!