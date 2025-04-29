Man gets 10-year sentence for killing Naperville bicyclist in DUI crash

A Woodridge man has received a ten-year prison sentence for killing a Naperville bicyclist while driving drunk, then leaving the scene of the crime, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Salil Chander, 35, appeared in DuPage County court on Monday morning. He entered a plea of guilty but mentally ill to one count of aggravated DUI resulting in the death of another person. Judge Joseph Bugos delivered the ten-year sentence.

Bicyclist killed after driver veered into wrong side of the road

The incident took place on August 6, 2023, just after 5 p.m. Woodridge police officers got a 9-1-1 call for help from a home on the 4100 block of Nelson Court.

About three minutes later, another call came through, reporting that an individual at the house, later identified as Chander, had gotten in a silver Kia and left.

Authorities say Chander ended up hitting a light pole on Nelson Court, then headed west on Green Trails Drive. While driving on that road, he veered into the eastbound lane, striking and killing 64-year-old Naperville resident Michael Norton, who was riding a bike.

Chander then fled the scene in his car. Police were called to the scene and located Chander less than a half mile away near Green Trails Drive and Ridgewood Road, taking him into custody.

His BAC at the time of the crash was reported at 0.222, nearly three times the legal limit.

A $1 million bond had been set for Chander on August 8, 2023. In October of that year, when the Pre-Trial Fairness Act went into effect, he was granted pre-trial release after a detention hearing.

‘No business behind the wheel of a car’

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin denounced Chander’s actions, saying he had “no business behind the wheel of a car.”

“The sad truth is, like all drunk driving fatalities, the tragic death of an innocent person was completely avoidable had Mr. Chander simply not operated a vehicle after he had been drinking. People have to remember, driving is a privilege, not a right and violating that privilege can lead to heartbreaking consequences, as we saw in this case,” Berlin said.

Chander began serving his sentence immediately after it was handed down. He won’t be eligible for parole until after he has served 85% of his sentence.

Photo courtesy: Handout – DuPage County State’s Attorney

