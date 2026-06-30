Man gets 20-year sentence for attempted murder at Naperville hotel

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempting to murder a woman he was romantically involved with at a Naperville hotel, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Willie Tidwell, 53, appeared at his sentencing hearing Monday in front of a DuPage judge. He had pleaded guilty to the charge of one count of attempted murder on Dec. 10, 2025.

Tidwell went to hotel where woman he knew was staying

The incident took place on Sept. 10, 2022, at about 9:17 p.m. at the Extended Stay hotel in Naperville.

Tidwell went to the hotel because the woman he’d had a relationship with was staying there. Once he was in her room, the two argued after Tidwell “accused her of ignoring his calls and blocking his phone number,” according to the press release.

Victim stabbed 11 times

The fight eventually turned violent, with Tidwell hitting the woman, then stabbing her with a knife 11 times. She suffered wounds to her stomach, neck, and chest, authorities said.

Tidwell then fled, and the victim called 911. He was later arrested for the crime on Sept. 30, 2022, at a home in Calumet City.

His bond was denied on Oct. 1, 2022, and he’d remained at the DuPage County jail since.

‘Stark reminder that domestic violence continues to plague society’

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin condemned Tidwell’s actions, noting that his office continues to combat the issue of domestic violence.

“The brutal attack of an innocent woman who was left for dead alone in a hotel room, beaten and stabbed multiple times, is a stark reminder that domestic violence continues to plague society,” Berlin said. “The survivor of this horrendous attack will carry physical and emotional scars with her for the rest of her life and I wish her strength as she copes with the aftermath of what Mr. Tidwell has done to her. Domestic violence remains a top priority of my office, and we remain committed to holding individuals who choose violence accountable for their actions.”

Tidwell will not be eligible for parole until he’s served 85% of his sentence.

Image courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

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