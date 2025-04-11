Maplebrook Elementary School roars with pride as it celebrates 50th anniversary

For the past five decades, Maplebrook Elementary School has touched the lives of thousands of students from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Special anniversary assembly

During a special assembly Thursday, April 10, current students and staff celebrated the school’s 50th anniversary, filling the gymnasium with excitement and energy. As part of the celebration, students played a game of true–or-false trivia and saw a slideshow showing how their school has evolved.

“There were really important and connected people that made Maplebrook such a community that it is today,” said Araceli Ordaz, the school’s principal. “They need to understand that they’re part of a legacy, and our students are learning today how lucky they are to stand on the foundation of others.”

Mascot Wiley the Wildcat helped several teachers open a time capsule that was placed during the 25th anniversary.

“They had some really interesting stuff in there like their old t-shirt, how their grades came out,” said fourth-grader Grey Masar. “They had things that they used back then like a notepad and their yearbook, which was really interesting.”

Students then put items such as a book, photos, school t-shirt, and class art project into a new time capsule to be opened another 25 years from now for the 75th anniversary.

“I think it’s important because people might need some information, and we can keep the generation of the school going for a long time,” said fifth-grader Peter Mulvey.

The assembly culminated with drumming and singing the school’s pride song.

“This school is like a family,” said third-grade teacher Debbie Cummings. “It’s my home away from home.”

Maplebrook Elementary School: A second home for longtime staff

Cummings has been teaching at Maplebrook Elementary School for the past 35 years. But she was also among the first students there when the school originally opened in 1974.

“I was in the first third-grade class that was there,” she said. “When I went to school here, there were absolutely no walls and so you could see through to the other side of the building.”

Her colleague Karen Buell has been providing technology support for Maplebrook’s classrooms for close to 40 years.

“When I started here I had been a mom volunteer,” said Buell. “I was the only mom who could get to come in and work with kids on the Apple 2 computers.”

The importance of looking back

Now those computers have been replaced by tablets, and chalkboards have been replaced by smart boards, among many other changes.

“I think it’s always good for children to just take a look and understand that their experience is very similiar to everybody else’s but can also be quite different and it’s important to see those differences and talk about the changes that we’ve seen,” said Buell.

School spirit remains unchanged

One thing Cummings wants the students to know has remained the same is the school’s spirit.

“This is a school that’s been here for a long time. It’s got great history and they should be proud of where they’re going to school and getting their education.”

Masar couldn’t agree more. “Maplebrook is an amazing school. Teachers are so kind, welcoming, and caring.”

In addition to the assembly, past students and retired staff revisited the halls of Maplebrook during an open house later that evening where they had an opportunity to look at photos and memorabilia, as well as reminisce about their experiences at the school.

More about Maplebrook Elementary School

Maplebrook Elementary School first opened its doors in 1974 as part of the Maplebrook subdivision in Naperville, Illinois and School District 203. This anniversary celebration comes 50 years after the end of its first school year (1974-1975).

Today, approximately 540 students attend kindergarten through fifth grade there. In addition to academics, the school values a number of other programs including: fine arts, general music, physical education, band, and orchestra.

Originally having a maple leaf as a mascot, the school’s current mascot is the wildcat. Students are encouraged to demonstrate PROWL everyday, which stands for Persistence, Respect, Ownership, being Welcoming, and Leadership.

