Mary Gibson recognized for Naperville Park Board leadership      

Mary Gibson, the recently departed president of the Naperville Park Board, was recognized for her leadership role and contribution to the elected body over the past four years at her final meeting.

Gibson, who was elected this spring to serve on the Naperville City Council, chose not to seek re-election for her park board seat. She served as president of the park board throughout much of her tenure.

Putting down her gavel for the final time

After presiding over her final park board meeting on Thursday, April 24, board member Leslie Ruffing and Executive Director Brad Wilson presented Gibson with a plaque that included a depiction of Knoch Knolls Park, which Gibson said she regards as her favorite green space in the community.

During the presentation, Ruffing reflected on Gibson’s tenure over the past four years, which included achieving a master board member status through the Illinois Association of Park Districts.

“When you were first elected to the park board in 2021, it was immediately clear that you were driven to make a meaningful impact,” said Ruffing, who is the park board’s vice president. “Just one month after your election, you stepped up as board president.”

The intricacies of the Naperville Park District’s operations

Throughout her tenure on the park board, Ruffing said Gibson “fully immersed herself” in the intricacies of the Naperville Park District’s role in the community.

“We’ve seen, first-hand, what makes you such an effective leader,” Ruffing said to Gibson. “You listen, build relationships and follow through. You don’t just show up; you come prepared, ask thoughtful and tough questions and always keep the best interests of our community at heart.”

Executive Director Brad Wilson also had words of praise toward Gibson during the plaque presentation.

“Thank you for your support, your leadership over the last four years,” Wilson said to Gibson. “It really has truly been a pleasure working with you in this capacity. We look forward to seeing you continue that leadership with the city council.”

‘It’s really been an honor to work with all of you’

Gibson said she has gained a newfound appreciation for a fundamental building block that creates community within Naperville — the parks, recreation centers, golf courses and other amenities that have enhanced the quality of life that is a hallmark of the city.

“I hope our community takes time — when they are enjoying our parks and playgrounds and facilities — to recognize the staff that are behind that,” Gibson said. “I say it over and over again: The Naperville Park District really is what makes me feel like this is such an amazing community.”

Gibson said she also has a newfound appreciation for the staffers who are behind the Naperville Park District’s day-to-day operations.

“It’s really been an honor to work with all of you,” Gibson said. “It’s amazing — the wealth of knowledge the staff has in the park district, and in so many different fields.”

Gibson said she will stay on top of important developments within the park district as she shifts her elected service over to the city council.

“Obviously, the city and the park district have a close working relationship, so I’m looking forward to doing that,” Gibson said.

To the park district staff and park board, she added, “I will see you all the time.”

