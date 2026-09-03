McAninch Arts Center marks 40-year legacy in 2026-27 season

When former College of DuPage president Hal McAninch had an idea for an arts center on campus, his first priority was helping students.

“He thought that kids who were involved in the arts or in sports usually stayed in school and became better students because of the skills you learn in the arts,” said Diana Martinez, executive director of the McAninch Arts Center.

But the facility planners also saw a broader need in DuPage County.

“As time evolved and as the art center concept grew, they decided, well, we don’t have a big art center in the community, so this could be an anchor for the entire community,” Martinez said.

Hosting a global stage

The McAninch Arts Center, or “The MAC,” has been just that since its opening in 1986, expanding its reach along the way.

“When the art center started, they had, like, 25 shows that they did a year. When we added up all the shows and events we hosted here at the MAC last year, it was over 400 events,” Martinez said.

Those include music, dance and theater performances on several different stages in the arts center, as well as art exhibits in the Cleve Carney Museum of Art.

They’re a draw for both local visitors and guests from around the globe.

Its worldwide attraction comes largely thanks to the center’s international exhibits, like Frida Kahlo: Timeless in 2021.

“People came from all 50 states and 43 countries, and so we realized then how that expanded our footprint,” Martinez said.

It’s a legacy the center is celebrating in its 40th season, visualized on a wall of the MAC lobby.

“This is really a testament to all the different artists who have been here,” Martinez said. “It’s been 40 years, but this wall we made as a tribute to all the amazing artists, people, directors, designers who have contributed to the rich fabric of our community.”

For DuPage and beyond

As McAninch intended, the center isn’t just for college students or those in nearby cities.

“It’s for everyone. And you know, it is a great alternative to maybe going downtown. We have free parking. We’re in your own backyard, and I don’t think people realize the professional level of entertainment that we have or the experience that you have,” Martinez said.

Martinez said about 20% of visitors now come from outside of DuPage.

“Which is great for the college and for DuPage County because it’s bringing in visitors from outside who spend money on food and parking and driving and events and things like that, pre- and post-show, or maybe even spend the night,” Martinez said.

Celebrating 40 years

To kick off its 40th year, the MAC hosted a free festival on Sunday, Aug. 23.

The performance hall will also host a number of shows in the 2026-27 season to celebrate the milestone, including COD alumnus Jim Belushi on Sept. 12, for whom the hall is named.

Each performance this season, Martinez said, is a celebration of the four decades of the MAC’s history and impact.

“For a community college to be able to give something back to the community is really quite extraordinary,” she said.

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