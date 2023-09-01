Mental Health First Aid course offered through Linden Oaks Behavioral Health

Linden Oaks Behavioral Health is offering both in-person and virtual Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training. The coursework can help members of the public better assist someone who is having a mental health issue, according to a news release.

About the Mental Health First Aid course

The course is a skills-based program teaching techniques meant to be used in a way similar to First Aid or CPR, but in a mental health application. It’s designed to help people identify the symptoms or signs of someone who may be in crisis, and then help them until professionals can step in.

“Educating individuals about mental health and substance use is vital for our communities to thrive,” said Gina Sharp, President, Linden Oaks Behavioral Health in a news release. “Mental Health First Aid helps break down the stigma and barriers for individuals to receive care so they can aim for holistic health, in which their physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social needs are met.”

5-step action plan

Those taking part will learn a 5-step action plan, which covers how to reach out and give support. The goal is to help someone better identify, understand, and respond when someone is having a mental health problem or crisis.

MFHA started in 2008 as part of a nationwide effort to help better serve those who need mental health assistance. More than 3 million people in the U.S. have received the training.

Need for MHFA is critical

The need is critical, with one in five Americans having experienced a mental health challenge. Physical ailments are often easier to spot and give help for, but mental problems can be trickier. Those who want to help aren’t always sure how to do so, which is where MHFA comes in.

More information about Linden Oaks’ MHFA training can be found on the Edward-Elmhurst Health website, or by calling (630) 646-5158, or emailing mhfa@eehealth.org.

