Metra faces lawsuit over fatal snowplow incident at Naperville train station

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Metra for the death of a snowplow operator killed by a train at the downtown Naperville station late last year.

The fatal incident

On December 1, 2025, 46-year-old Henrrich Alvarez-De La Sancha of Elgin, was clearing snow from the station’s platform when around 7:44pm he was struck by a freight train, sustaining severe injuries that resulted in his death.

Chain of subcontracts under scrutiny

Sherlin Cruz, the independent administrator of his estate, recently brought forth the lawsuit, claiming negligence, and is represented by Coplan & Crane, Ltd., Groves Powers, LLC, and the Law Office of Mariam L. Hafezi.

According to the complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County on July 10, Metra didn’t manage the station’s snow and ice removal directly but rather passed the task down through a chain of subcontracts, moving through BNSF Railway to the city of Naperville, who then hired Beverly Snow and Ice, Inc., the company Alvarez-De La Sancha was employed by.

“(Metra) can assign it out, but they have to do it appropriately,” said Attorney Ben Crane. “They can’t just say, ‘You guys do this and wash (their) hands of it.’ They need to make sure that these guys are following the rules, following the federal regulations regarding on track and roadway worker protection.”

Allegations of safety violations

The lawsuit alleges that Metra failed to provide a safe working environment and violated a number of Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) safety regulations, including:

Insufficient roadway worker protections

Lack of proper train warnings (such as failure to sound the locomotive bell)

Inadequate training, oversight, and safety briefings for contractors working near active tracks

Insufficient lighting

Failure to enforce a safe winter weather plan

“Workers’ rights are human rights, and railroads have a legal obligation to provide a safe environment for every person performing work on their behalf,” said Crane. “The railroad failed in that duty, and Henrrich Alvarez-De La Sancha paid with his life while carrying out contracted work for a railroad that was responsible for ensuring his safety. His family deserves answers, and we intend to hold those responsible accountable.”

Damages sought for surviving family members

The filing seeks a trial by jury, as well as more than $50,000 in damages plus legal fees in compensation for Alvarez-De La Sancha’s pain and suffering before his death, along with the loss of financial support, care, and companionship for his wife and two children. According to Crane, the family also requests freight train company BNSF be held accountable in addition to Metra and be added as a defendant, something the judge will decide at the next hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 23.

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