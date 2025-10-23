Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen in Naperville to close

Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen in Naperville announced it will close its doors on Sunday, Nov. 2. The restaurant shared the news on Facebook on Monday..

“This decision was very difficult and breaks our heart, but as we look back, we’re filled with gratitude as much as sadness,” the Facebook post reads. “What makes this so hard is how special this place has become to us. It’s not the place itself, but the people.”

Closing just shy of its second anniversary

Located at 47 E. Chicago St. in downtown Naperville, Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen is an offshoot of Darien’s Miskatonic Brewing Company.

The success of the Darien taproom is what inspired owner Josh Mowry and his business partner, John Wyzkiewicz, to open a second location with a kitchen, choosing Naperville for their landing spot.

Serving pints, wine, and cocktails along with an around-the-world selection of bites, Miskatonic first opened its doors in Naperville in December 2023. It will close about a month shy of its second anniversary.

The post did not give a reason for the closure.

‘Memories and relationships will stay with us forever’

In the business’s farewell message, the owners noted the impact the customers and community had made.

“While we’re saying goodbye to this space, the memories and relationships will stay with us forever,” the company wrote in its social media post. “Thank you for your kindness, your laughter, and your trust — you made this place what it was.”

Miskatonic’s Darien location and production brewery will remain open. The company encouraged its customers to rally behind small businesses in its closing remarks.

“Please continue to support the small businesses driven by your neighbors, and keep the fire burning,” they wrote.

