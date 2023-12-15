Weapons ban halt denied | Miskatonic Brewing opening | Christmas lights map

U.S. Supreme Court denies request to halt Illinois weapons ban

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request to put a hold on Illinois’ assault-style weapons ban. Find out more about the request and the ruling.

Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen to open in downtown Naperville this Saturday

Miskatonic Brewing Craft Kitchen will open for business at 47 E. Chicago Ave. Ste. 120 on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. Read about the modern beer hall coming to downtown Naperville.

Believe House spreading cheer with its Naperville Christmas lights map

Debbie Nilles and Kevin Knoth are known for their home’s giant Believe sign anchoring their holiday decorations, but they have found another way to spread Christmas cheer beyond their front yard. Learn about the Naperville Christmas lights map they’ve been creating for the past 10 years.

Naperville celebrates Hanukkah with giant menorah lighting, car parade

The Chabad Jewish Center of Naperville hosted more than 50 people in front of Nichols Library for a Hanukkah menorah lighting Wednesday night. Check out the highlights from the local celebration of the Festival of Lights.

Weekend weather outlook

The Naperville area will see partly cloudy skies on Friday, with a high of 48 degrees. Rain, along with nearly 15 mph winds, are expected Saturday, with a high of 43. The overcast weather will return on Sunday, with a high of 45.

