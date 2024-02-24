Miskatonic Craft Kitchen, MINISO among new downtown Naperville businesses

Though longtime favorites Barnes & Noble and BD’s Mongolian Grill may have recently closed their doors, new offerings have been popping up all over downtown Naperville.

“On the retail front, we just had Pro Image Sports (120 Water St. #118) that opened up on Water Street, which is an exciting college (and) professional athletic apparel store for adults and kids,” said Interim Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Katie Wood. “We have a new high-end gift boutique called The Apartment (33 W. Jefferson Ave., 2nd floor), which is above Castello Jewelers. And then we also just recently had Aerie & Offline by Aerie (103 S. Washington St.).”

Over on Main Street, Chinese lifestyle store MINISO, 119 S. Main St. #125, has offered a wide variety of merchandise since opening late last year.

“We sell everything from plushies to small, little knickknacks like blind boxes, which are very popular,” said MINISO Naperville Manager Spencer Lee. “We have over a thousand different types of items in our store, ranging from cosmetics, home goods, we have snacks and candy as well, some drinks. Typically, someone will find something for everybody.”

Variety of new restaurants in downtown Naperville

If all the local shopping gets you hungry, there are plenty of new restaurants in the area to check out.

Right next to the old Barnes & Noble on Washington Street, Miskatonic Craft Kitchen, 47 E. Chicago Ave. #120, opened its doors in late 2023. The Darien-based company offers its locally brewed beer and several cocktails.

“We have 12 beers on tap,” said Founder of Miskatonic Brewing Company Josh Mowry. “We sort of have major families of cocktails like the Manhattan family, old fashioned family, daiquiri family.”

Miskatonic also offers a full-service menu, with a focus on sausages.

“We wanted to make handmade sausages… great salads, sandwiches, and everything along those lines,” said Mowry.

And more unique eateries are joining the local scene.

“We have a new gyro restaurant (Maria’s Gyro, 22 E. Chicago Ave. Suite 120) that opened up over at River Square,” said Wood. “And on the horizon, we have a ramen noodle restaurant (Ichiddo Ramen, 204 S. Washington St.) that’s going to be opening soon.”

Relax in downtown Naperville

Those looking to enjoy a relaxing day in the city also have a few new options.

“We just had Face Foundrié (225 S. Main St.), which is a great place to get facials,” said Wood. “Another place called Lena Rose Beauty (14 Jackson Ave.) just opened up.”

Another recent addition is Sea Love, a candle bar and boutique on Water Street, 120 Water St. Suite 104.



“When you come in for our experience, you have a seat at the bar, and our specialists will take you over to our scent wall, where we have 107 different scents to choose from,” said Kim Kahsen, manager of Sea Love. “You’ll bring your oils back to the bar, and then build your scent yourself.”

As for the recently closed downtown spots, Wood says the city is sad to see them go but is confident new offerings will take their place.

“There’s a life cycle to every business and it’s not always one reason they leave,” said Wood. “We’re always sort of (at a) 10% influx. But the good news is for Naperville, there’s a huge pipeline of businesses that want to come in.”

