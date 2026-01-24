MOM’s Organic Market to open new Naperville location this fall

A new grocery store is preparing to open in Naperville later this year.

MOM’s Organic Market, a grocer primarily based in the Mid-Atlantic region, is expanding its footprint to the area with a new location set to open this fall at 1163 E. Ogden Ave.

The business offers a wide selection of organic produce, grocery items, and environmentally-conscious products, according to founder and CEO Scott Nash.

“We give a lot of attention to our produce, with our handling, ordering, and rotation…One of our most important offerings is the quality of our products, and it’s not confusing. You don’t have to go and try and find the organic stuff. It’s all organic,” he said.

Store to offer healthy foods and unique options

Nash explained that he was motivated to bring MOM’s to Naperville after a visit to Chicago last year. After speaking with real estate brokers, he decided Naperville would be an ideal location.

“We are mostly a suburban operation. Our model is set up for years for people with children living at home, for family meals cooked in the kitchen. So, Naperville kind of checks that box, where it’s quite suburban [and] there’s plenty of families living in the area,” said Nash.

He explained that the business is focused on providing fresh and healthy items to its customers. The store’s website notes that it bans more than 250 ingredients, including aspartame, hydrogenated oil, and artificial colors.

Along with health-conscious foods, customers will find unique items unseen in other stores, Nash said. He, in part, attributes this to the business sourcing some of its items from local vendors, a practice that will continue in Naperville.

About MOM’s Organic Market

Nash started MOM’s in his mother’s garage in 1987, originally as a home delivery grocery service, before moving to a walk-in retail store in 1990. The store has since grown to 27 locations in states like New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland.

In addition to Naperville, another location is set to open in Mount Prospect later this year.

Nash said the business prides itself on offering a reduced-stress shopping experience.

“It’s great produce, only organic, amazing products in the aisles [and] on the shelves — a relaxing environment, and just high levels of considerate customer service,” said Nash.

MOM’s to support local green initiatives

MOM’s also plans to collaborate with local environmental organizations to support healthy initiatives for both people and the environment.

“We’ll sponsor them, support them, not just financially, but also, we’ll have initiatives to educate people or to inform people, in certain categories on the environment,” he said.

In the past, at other locations, the store has regularly held denim recycling events and, more recently, holiday lights recycling opportunities.

“Our purpose is to protect and restore the environment. It’s a feat that’s never really accomplished. And we’re always working towards being as environmental as we can,” he said.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

Photo Courtesy: MOM’s Organic Market