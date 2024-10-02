Morton Arboretum making nature sparkle again with Illumination holiday show

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum is returning this year for the holiday season, in its 12th appearance.

The event is a combination of lights, colors, and sounds, showcasing nature and vibrant displays at Lisle’s Morton Arboretum along an ADA-accessible, one-mile walking path. It will run from Nov. 16 to Jan. 4, 2025.

17 displays, with new Celebration Circle

This year’s Illumination will have 17 displays, with old favorites, along with a new feature: Celebration Circle, which will be set in the Arboretum’s Grand Garden. The centerpiece of that display will be an abstract tree shape with four interactive tree installations around it, synched up to different musical instruments, according to a news release from the arboretum.

New sensory evening set for Dec. 3

Also new this year is an Illumination sensory evening, set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We want as many people as possible to be able to experience Illumination,” said Amy Scott, head of exhibitions at the Morton Arboretum. “This modified experience will feature static lights, music at lower volume and have a limited guest capacity to provide a sensory-sensitive environment for those who need it.”

More Electric Illumination nights

This year will also bring more Electric Illumination dates. Arboretum officials noted the event, described as being “like a moving dance party” sold out in years past. It offers a late-night experience at the Arborteum, with different themes for each weekend, and curated playlists by The DJ Firm.

On the lineup this year for the 18-and-over event will be:

Nov. 29, 30 – 2000’s Pop Hits

Dec. 6, 7 – Country Mashups

Dec. 13, 14 – Diva Anthems

Electric Illumination runs from 8:30 to 10 p.m., with special VIP tickets offering an extended stay to 11 p.m., along with access to perks like an indoor space to get warm, glow games, specialty drinks, and snacks.

For the 21-and-up crowd, there will be the return of the IllumiBrew preview event, to be held 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 15. The first-look event serves up samples of local beers, ciders, nonalcoholic drinks, and meads along the path.

Tickets for members available now; for public Oct. 15

Tickets for these events as well as for Illumination itself are now available for purchase by members of the arboretum. Ticket sales will open up to the general public on Oct. 15. More information about pricing and ordering can be found on The Morton Arboretum website.

Photo courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

